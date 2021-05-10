(The Center Square) – Nearly 55% percent of West Virginians have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, which gets the state closer to its goals for June 20.
Gov. Jim Justice is hoping to get 65% of the state’s eligible population vaccinated by that date, although the total number of eligible West Virginians might be higher by then. The federal government is soon expected to allow vaccinations of children aged 11 through 15.
“I think we can get to 65%,” Justice said in a statement. “That’s only 10% more. We’re close, and I know we’ll be plenty more close by June 20th when we get rid of the masks.”
More than 46% of West Virginians have been fully vaccinated. 80% of West Virginians aged 65 and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine and 71.5% have been fully vaccinated.
The governor hopes to have 85% of people who are 65 years of age or older vaccinated by June 20.
Justice encouraged family members and the community to urge people to get vaccinated.
“We can get there,” Justice said. “You’ve just got to really help me, West Virginia.”