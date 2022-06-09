(The Center Square) – West Virginia will be one of the four states to receive broadband funding from the first group of plans approved through the American Rescue Plan’s Coronavirus Capital Projects Fund.
“We’re on our way now,” Gov. Jim Justice said in a statement. “We’re doing phenomenal stuff and we don’t want to stop until we touch every home in West Virginia with broadband.”
The United States Department of Treasury approved $136.3 million worth of high-speed broadband funding for West Virginia, which represents 100% of its available CPF funds. The department estimates the funding will provide broadband to 20,000 locations, which will cover about one-tenth of the locations that currently lack access.
“The pandemic turned so many aspects of life online from work to school and laid bare the urgency of closing the digital divide for all Americans – especially those living in rural, Tribal, and low-income communities,” Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo said in a statement. “Treasury’s broadband funding represents a significant step in the Biden-Harris Administration’s unprecedented investment to increase access to high-speed internet and reduce broadband bills for every American household and business.”
Funding will be provided through three grant projects. The Line Extension Advancement and Development Program will provide money to extend current broadband networks to provide access to locations already close to broadband networks. The second program is the Major Broadband Projects Strategies Program, which funds larger projects. The third is GigReady, which provides funding to local governments to fund infrastructure projects.
“This is an incredible moment that we should all be so proud of as West Virginians,” West Virginia Department of Economic Development Secretary Mitch Carmichael said in a statement.
“Governor, you are the one who has made this happen by leading the effort to expand broadband in our state,” Carmichael said. “You stood up and said that this is a priority for West Virginia, you’ve asked for funding from the Legislature, you chartered our Department of Economic Development, and you have given us the authority to go after funds like what we’re announcing today. The pandemic really highlighted the need for broadband. It was felt in areas like distance learning, so that children could continue their education process from home, as well as for telehealth, so that our citizens could interact with their physicians and other healthcare providers virtually. Broadband is also what makes remote work possible.”
West Virginia has one of the lowest rates of broadband access in the country, but last year, the governor unveiled his $1 billion broadband strategy to expand access throughout the state. The billion dollars includes federal, state and local government funding, as well as private investments.