(The Center Square) – The federal government is sending $10.1 million in economic investment to West Virginia, which estimated the money will retain more than 2,500 jobs and lead to $69 million in private investment throughout the state.
The funding will come from the U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA) to protect businesses from flooding, increase training efforts and provide infrastructure.
“The EDA has invested over $50 million into the Mountain State in the past five years alone, and without their support for our state and our people, our economy and businesses would be a lot worse for wear,” U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin said in a statement. “[The] project announcements highlight the great work being done across our state and in various sectors, from manufacturing to natural disaster preparedness. … I am very proud of our state for showing that when you give West Virginians a chance, we will always show you how hardworking we are and we deserve the same chances as any other state to prove ourselves.”
The Huntington Stormwater Utility will receive $5.2 million to protect against floods. The Benedum Airport Authority in Bridgeport will receive $2 million to renovate airport facilities. The Coalfield Development Corporation in Wayne will receive $1.7 million to rehabilitate three buildings. The Putman Public Service District in Scott Depot will receive $1.2 million for water capacity upgrades to serve commercial and industrial consumers.