(The Center Square) – A gallon of gasoline in West Virginia is 12 cents more expensive than it was just one week ago as gas prices continue to climb throughout the country, according to data from AAA.
The average cost for a gallon of gas in West Virginia is nearly $3.57 as of October 12, which is about 12 cents higher than it was one week ago: $3.45. The cost of diesel is close to $5.12 per gallon, which is about 43 cents higher than it was seven days prior: nearly $4.69.
One of the main drivers of the recent hike in gasoline prices is OPEC’s decision to reduce the output of oil next month. OPEC announced it planned to reduce its output because of the uncertainty of the oil market and other economic conditions globally.
Gas in West Virginia is still about eight cents cheaper than it was one month ago: about $3.65. Diesel, on the other hand, is about 22 cents higher than it was the month prior: $4.90.
However, some parts of the state are seeing gas prices a bit higher than the average. In McDowell, Pocahontas, Calhoun, Grant and Monroe counties, the average cost for a gallon of gas has exceeded $3.70. Other counties are seeing lower rates. In Kanawha, Clay, Putnam, Boone, Wayne, Greenbrier and Cabell counties, the average cost of a gallon of gas is below $3.50.
Although the average cost for a gallon of gas in West Virginia is still 36 cents lower than the national average of $3.92, it is increasing at a higher rate. Over the past seven days, the average cost of gas nationally has only increased by nine cents from its previous cost of $3.83.
Over the course of the past month, however, West Virginia is performing better than the national average. Nationally, the cost of gas went up by about 20 cents per gallon from its previous average of about $3.72.
Gasoline is more expensive in the Western part of the country and the lowest rates are in the southeastern part of the country.