(The Center Square) – As gasoline prices are trending down globally and nationally, the average cost for a gallon of gas in West Virginia is slightly less than $4.27, which is the lowest in months, but still higher than the national average.
According to numbers from AAA, the average gallon of gas sits at $4.269 in the state as of Wednesday, which is 3 cents lower than Tuesday and nearly 15 cents lower than a week ago. It’s more than 50 cents lower than it was a month ago when the average gallon of gas cost nearly $4.79. However, it is still higher than prices from one year ago when it cost slightly more than $3.03 on average.
The cost of gas in West Virginia is slightly more than 10 cents higher than the national average, which is just over $4.16. The state’s gasoline tax is more than 33 cents per gallon, which is slightly higher than the national average.
Some counties are paying more than others. In nearly a dozen counties, drivers are paying more than $4.47 for a gallon of gas, which includes Braxton, Clay, Wood, Jackson and Tucker. A few counties are paying less than $4 per gallon on average: McDowell, Marshall, Ohio, Brooke and Hancock.
For a gallon of diesel, West Virginians pay about $5.48 on average, which has also trended lower. It was about $5.51 yesterday, nearly $5.65 one week ago and nearly $5.93 one month ago. Last year at this time, a gallon of diesel cost about $3.25.