(The Center Square) – West Virginia had a $28.1 million budget surplus to finish July, which is the first month in Fiscal Year 2022, Gov. Jim Justice announced Monday.
“We’ve produced surplus after surplus in really trying and difficult times,” Justice said. “We always need to watch the store and mind the economics of what is going on in our state, and we’ve done just that.”
Some tax revenues finished above estimates: the personal income tax was 14.7% higher than expected and the corporate income tax was 5.6% higher than expected. The governor also noted that the severance tax collections for this July nearly doubled from last July when the state’s COVID-19 pandemic restrictions were still in place. Justice said the large increase in the severance tax shows success in coal and gas.
“The net of the whole thing is that it was a great month,” Justice said. “This was our first month of Fiscal Year 2022. We’re off to a great start and we’re just going to keep on rolling.”
When the state closed out Fiscal Year 2021 in June, it finished with a $458.1 million surplus. This was partially caused by spending cuts and holding off on spending priorities during the pandemic, as well as the economic recovery, which is still ongoing.