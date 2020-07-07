(The Center Square) – Some members of the business community are applauding Gov. Jim Justice’s executive order that requires people to wear face coverings while inside a public location when social distancing cannot be observed.
When Justice announced the order, he said the mandate will help stop the spread of COVID-19 and likely will prevent a spike that could force the state to impose heavier restrictions on the economy.
“I know it’s an inconvenience, but it’s not going to be much of an inconvenience,” Justice said. “If you don't decide to wear the face covering for yourself, if you don’t decide to wear it for one of your loved ones or your friends, do it for the 95 West Virginians that have died. Do it for the 95 people that we’ve lost.”
The order does not set up any civil or criminal penalties for violating the order. It exempts children less than 9 years old, anyone who has trouble breathing and anyone who cannot remove the face mask without assistance. It also exempts people while they are eating and drinking.
The West Virginia Chamber of Commerce supports the order, said Brian Dayton, the vice president of policy and advocacy.
“The Chamber recently surveyed its membership and found very strong support for the requirement of masks in public places,” Dayton told The Center Square. “West Virginia Chamber members are located in all 55 counties and employ over half of the state’s workforce. These members hope that measures such as this can slow the spread of COVID-19, both [benefiting] public health and preventing the crippling economic shutdowns we experienced in the spring.”
Similarly, the West Virginia Hospitality & Travel Association supported the order. The organization represents food service providers, hotels and similar businesses.
Carol Fulks, the association's executive director, told The Center Square the mandate is a good idea to stop the spread of COVID-19, which she said will alleviate any future closures. The only potential negative, she said, is if the businesses have to become enforcers of the mandate.
Gil White, the West Virginia state director of the National Federation of Independent Business, said the executive order clarifies the obligations on businesses.
"Gov. Justice's executive order clarifies things for small business owners who no longer have to worry about a patchwork of local rules and recommendations,” White said. “Without a doubt, the pandemic has taken a tremendous toll on West Virginia's economy. Hopefully, by following CDC guidelines, we can stop the spread of the virus sooner rather than later so businesses can fully reopen and people can get back to work."
Garrett Ballengee, the executive director of the free-market think tank the Cardinal Institute, told The Center Square the order is “rather toothless” because it doesn’t impose any penalties for violating the mandate. He said he thinks Justice is trying to balance the rising COVID-19 cases, a shaky economy and independent-spirited citizens.
“In some ways, I think the governor's executive order is trying to increase the peer pressure that private citizens and civil society can exert on mask wearing, while trying to maintain a light-as-possible touch from the government,” Ballengee said. “Unfortunately, we will probably see some very uncomfortable interactions between patrons and business owners as the governor's executive order continues into the foreseeable future. For now, I think it's a bit too early to say whether this will have a negative impact on the economy, but I do think it could lead to some negative interactions between citizens.”
The executive order also clarifies a person can wear a face covering and legally conceal carry a firearm while the mandate is in effect. However, Justice urged citizens to check other state laws if they intend to carry in a different state.