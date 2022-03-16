(The Center Square) – West Virginia reported more than a 37% increase in exports from 2020 to 2021, which is the second highest percentage growth in the country, but continues to trail behind most states in its total amount of exports.
In 2021, West Virginia exported $6.2 billion worth of goods, which is a 37.6% increase from the state’s exports last year, which only amassed $4.6 billion worth of goods. Yet, the state still substantially trails national leaders, such as top ranked Texas, which exported more than $375 billion worth of goods in 2021. This means West Virginia's exports were less than 1.8% of Texas's exports.
West Virginia’s exports declined substantially in 2020, primarily caused by economic struggles stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic. Much of the state’s export growth in 2021 was caused by its economic recovery, but the numbers are only slightly higher than pre-pandemic export numbers. In 2019, West Virginia exported $5.9 billion worth of goods.
Gov. Jim Justice referred to the increase in exports as part of the state’s “historic success” this year.
“The rocket ship ride that I promised couldn’t be more real,” Justice said. “We’re proved it over and over. Today’s announcement is just a fraction of the historic success we’ve seen already this year. We also continue to break state records with our revenue collections each month and we’ve also broken the record for lowest unemployment rate four months in a row.”
Over the course of 2021, West Virginia’s businesses traded with 147 countries, which was the highest for the state in five years. The countries included Canada, China, India, Ukraine and Brazil.
Some of the sectors that accounted for the growth include coal, plastics, machinery and automotive parts, chemicals, aerospace products and hardwoods. The state’s coal exports nearly doubled from $1.4 billion to $2.7 since the previous year. Plastics surpassed $1 billion for the first time since 2018.
“This report highlights the ongoing, sustained, and successful efforts in place to continue diversifying the economy in West Virginia,” Department of Economic Development Secretary Mitch Carmichael said in a statement. “West Virginia manufacturers have proven they can deliver quality goods at a competitive price to customers located throughout the world.”
The governor and the legislature have been trying to attract businesses, but CNBC ranked the state as the fourth worst state in which to conduct business in 2021. Lawmakers have floated around the idea of eliminating the state’s income tax to attract businesses, but three plans to achieve this goal flopped during last year’s special session. During this year’s special session, the House passed one plan to lower income taxes by 10%, but no income tax cuts were included in the final budget sent to the governor.