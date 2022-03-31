(The Center Square) – West Virginia Democrats, who are backing a plan to create a gas tax holiday, have expressed openness to alternative tax relief options, such as a rebate, if their plan falls flat.
“We’re open to doing whatever,” House Minority Leader Doug Skaff, D-Kanawha, said in a news conference. “Let’s just come together. Let’s talk about it. Let’s figure it out.”
Legislative Democrats held a news conference Wednesday afternoon in which they reiterated their support for a 30-day gas tax holiday. However, the lawmakers said they want to work with Republicans on alternative plans if they can’t get enough support for the tax holiday. One idea, which Democrats plan to author in the form of a bill, would be a one-time $100 tax rebate for drivers.
Skaff said that a gas tax holiday would be the best way to provide relief, but that a rebate check would be better than doing nothing. He said the state could provide every driver $100 per vehicle they operate, which would cost the state approximately $57 million.
“We don’t care who takes credit for it, but it needs to get done and it needs to get done immediately,” Sen. Richard Lindsay, D-Kanawha, said during the news conference.
Lindsay said the state is on pace to close the fiscal year with a $1 billion budget surplus, which could be used to provide relief. He said the state could easily offset the tax with the surplus money and that people are hurting now and need immediate relief.
“We can do this in a day,” Skaff said.
According to AAA, the average cost for a gallon of gas in West Virginia is slightly more than $4.07. In some parts of the state, the cost is as high as $4.30 cents per gallon. At this time last month, the average cost statewide was less than $3.35 per gallon and one year ago, it was only $2.76 per gallon.
The state’s gas tax is 35.7 cents per gallon. A 30 day suspension of the gas tax would cost the state about $35 million.
Gov. Jim Justice announced that he is calling lawmakers into a special session at the end of April, but made no mention of whether a gas tax holiday would be on the agenda. If the governor does not include it in the agenda, lawmakers are unable to take it up. Lawmakers could call their own special session, but they would need three-fifths support in both chambers of the General Assembly.
The governor’s office did not respond to a request for comment about whether any gas tax legislation will be considered during the special session.