(The Center Square) – West Virginia Democrats are proposing legislation to lower the state’s sales tax, but the plan will likely conflict with the Republican leadership’s plans to reform the tax code by lowering the income tax instead.
Under the Democratic plan announced by House and Senate caucus leaders, the sales tax would initially be cut from 6% to 4.75%. Democrats are proposing this cut amid the state’s revenue surpluses. If the economy continues to be strong, the plan would eventually lower that rate another quarter of a percent to reach 4.5%.
“It’s a tax cut for everybody,” Senate Minority Leader Stephen Baldwin, D-Greenbrier, said in a news conference. “This helps every single West Virginian. This helps every single West Virginia business. We can afford it right now. Times are good right now in West Virginia and we can build on this if the economy continues to be strong.”
Baldwin said West Virginians are struggling from high inflation rates and this tax cut would lower the burden on shoppers. He said it would help put money in people’s pockets and give West Virginia the lowest sales tax rate in the region, which will give it an advantage over surrounding states. He also noted that this would cost the state the same amount of money as the industrial tax incentive plan passed earlier this month, which many believe was designed to incentivize Nucor Steel to build a steel mill in the state.
“[This proposal] shows we can invest in our people and invest in bringing businesses to West Virginia at the same time,” Baldwin added. “This is not an either/or situation; this is a both/and situation.”
According to Baldwin, the bill would also allow West Virginia to maintain its high bond ratings.
However, the Democratic plan might conflict with the Republican effort to reduce the tax burden through a reduction in the income tax. Gov. Jim Justice, House Republicans and Senate Republicans proposed bills to lower the income tax during the legislature’s last session with the intent of eventually eliminating the income tax. Lawmakers failed to agree on the specifics, but intend to work on similar legislative proposals this year.
Some of the Republican plans to end the income tax included sales tax increases, which could put the Democratic plan in conflict with the Republican tax plans. Republicans have more than a two-thirds majority in both chambers of the legislature.