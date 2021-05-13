(The Center Square) – As West Virginia continues to drift more red, a West Virginia Democrat in the House of Delegates switched his party to Republican, which adds another delegate to the caucus that already has a supermajority.
“I am far from the first person to make such a change and I will not be the last,” Del. Mick Bates, R-Raleigh, said in a statement. “Over the past [three] years, there has been a 30% swing in registrations in Raleigh County from Democrat to Republican. The line often used, and attributed to President Ronald Reagan, is that ‘I didn’t leave the party, the party left me.’”
Bates said West Virginia Democrats have long been viewed differently than Washington, D.C. Democrats, but that line is becoming more blurred. He said the Democratic party at the national level is pushing positions that alienate and anger rural voters—positions that he said do not reflect the priorities, values or beliefs of West Virginians.
The delegate said he has support from Republicans and Democrats and that all West Virginians need to work together to move the state forward.
Raleigh County is not the only region of the state that has been drifting red. In the 2020 election, Republicans gained 18 seats in the House of Delegates and three seats in the Senate. Although the party already had majorities in the House and Senate, the election results elevated them to a supermajority, securing more than 60% of the seats in both chambers.
Gov. Jim Justice was elected as a Democrat in 2016, in a state that went 68.5% for former President Donald Trump. In 2017, the governor switched to the Republican Party and voiced his support for Trump. In 2020, Trump won the state by a similar margin and Justice won reelection easily. In both years, Trump carried every county in West Virginia.
West Virginia has three seats in the U.S. House of Representatives, all of which are held by Republicans. Because of population decline, the state is losing one of those seats. One of the state’s senators is Republican (Shelley Moore Capito) and one is Democrat (Joe Manchin). Although Manchin is a Democrat, he is known to legislate as a moderate, often opposing the Democrats’ more aggressive policies.