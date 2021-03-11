(The Center Square) – West Virginia took a step toward developing more tourism and attacking economic development when Gov. Jim Justice signed a bill that created two new state departments.
Justice signed House Bill 2019, which reorganizes and designates the development office as the West Virginia Department of Economic Development and the tourism office as the West Virginia Department of Tourism. The new organization, Justice said, reflects the importance of both offices.
“I am excited beyond belief to officially elevate our economic development and tourism offices to cabinet-level agencies because these are the areas that enable us to tell West Virginia’s story and market ourselves to the outside world,” Justice said Monday after signing the legislation. “This is going to bring so much goodness and opportunity to our state it’s unbelievable.”
Justice appointed Mitch Carmichael as the state’s first secretary of economic development and Chelsea Ruby as the first secretary for the department of tourism.
Carmicheal, a Republican from Jackson County, served in the West Virginia Senate beginning 2012 and was elected to the House in 2000. He served as Senate president, which is also West Virginia’s lieutenant governor, beginning in 2017.
He lost a primary election last spring.
“I am incredibly appreciative and humbled to be selected by Governor Justice to lead the charge as we continue opening up the doors to more possibilities and opportunities in West Virginia through our economic development efforts,” Carmichael said.
Justice appointed Ruby as tourism commissioner in January 2017. She served as the Department of Commerce's director of communications and marketing before taking the tourism role. Before that, she worked in former Gov. Earl Ray Tomblin’s communications department.
“It’s a tremendous honor to be able to work with Governor Justice to grow the state’s tourism industry,” Ruby said. “The creation of the Department of Tourism as a cabinet-level agency underscores the Governor’s commitment to the industry as a pillar of the state’s economy; now and in the decades to come.”