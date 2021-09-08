(The Center Square) – West Virginia’s health recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic has been one of the worst in the country, but its economic recovery has been slightly above average, according to a new report from the financial website WalletHub.
The state’s overall recovery ranked 45th in the country when compared to the other 49 states and the District of Columbia. This was primarily caused by its poor health recovery, which finished 45. Its other rankings fell just outside the top 20: leisure and travel at 21 and economy and labor market at 22.
West Virginia finished within the bottom five in five of the report’s ranking criteria.
"West Virginia is the state with the seventh slowest recovery from COVID-19,” Jill Gonzalez, an analyst at WalletHub, told The Center Square. “It has the second lowest share of fully vaccinated population, less than 46%, and the lowest share of vaccine supply used, just 53%. The state's hospitals have also experienced staff and supply shortages in the past week.”
The state had the highest share of hospitals with supply shortages in the country.
West Virginia’s change in weekly job postings was the third worst in the country and its GDP change from pre-pandemic levels was the fifth worst in the country.
“In terms of the economy, the state's real GDP has dropped by 5.5% in 2020 versus 2019, and the number of weekly job postings decreased by almost 15%, compared to the beginning of 2020,” Gonzalez said.
The health category accounted for half of the states score and considered criteria that included the state’s vaccination rate, its hospitalization rate, its death rate and hospital supply shortages. The economy and labor market category accounted for 30% of the total score and considered GDP changes, consumer spending, unemployment, workplace mobility and weekly job postings. The leisure and travel category accounted for 20% of the total score and considered changes in restaurant visits, seated diners at restaurants and retail, recreation and parks mobility.
Gov. Jim Justice has tried to boost the state’s vaccination numbers by establishing a variety of incentive programs and holding three news conferences every week in which he frequently urges residents to receive the vaccine. The older population has received the vaccine in large numbers, but the state’s younger population has been more reluctant. Death and serious illness from COVID-19 is very rare for younger people, but the risks increase when a person is older or has a compromised immune system or other health problems.
Less than 60% of the state’s eligible population are fully vaccinated, but more than 73% have received at least one dose of the vaccine. Nearly 73% of residents aged 50 or older have been fully vaccinated and nearly 86% have received at least one dose. More than 80% of those aged 65 or older have been fully vaccinated and about 92% have received at least one dose of the vaccine.