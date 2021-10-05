(The Center Square) – Overall COVID-19 cases, serious cases and hospitalizations are continuing to decrease in West Virginia after the state reached its peak last month.
There were 12,284 total cases reported Monday; a 58% decrease from the pandemic height of 17,460 two weeks ago. Active cases decreased by 1,730 over the weekend.
Hospitalizations, intensive care unit patients and people on ventilators also have gone down, but at a slower rate. There are 915 total hospitalizations, which is 9.6% lower than its height of 1,012 on Sept. 24. Of those people, 269 are in the ICU, which is a 9.1% decrease from its peak of 296 on Sept. 29, and 177 are on ventilators, which is a 9.2% decrease from its height of 195 on Sept. 25.
All but 10 of the state’s 55 counties are either in the “red” or “orange” category on the County Alert System map, which indicates high COVID-19 transmission rates and cases. Four counties are in the gold, three in the yellow and three in the green.
Gov. Jim Justice is urging West Virginians to get vaccinated and is conducting the second round of his statewide sweepstakes in which every person who receives his or her first dose of the vaccine is eligible to play. Despite the giveaways, the state’s vaccination rates remain some of the lowest in the country.
“Somebody is going to win,” Justice said in a statement. “Please register, for crying out loud, and more importantly, go get yourself vaccinated.”
Nearly 59% of adults are fully vaccinated and nearly 67% of adults have received at least one dose of the vaccine. Vaccine rates are higher for the elderly population: nearly 91% of those age 65 or older have gotten at least one dose, and nearly 81% are fully vaccinated. Death and serious illness from COVID-19 is rare for young people, but risks are higher if the person has a compromised immune system, other health conditions or is older.
The governor also has encouraged eligible people to receive a booster shot if they received their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine more than six months ago. The CDC recommends anyone age 65 or older and anyone in a long-term care facility such as a nursing home should receive the booster shot, as should anyone between the ages of 50 and 64 who have underlying medical conditions. Anyone age 18 or older with underlying medical conditions or an increased risk of COVID-19 transmission also may receive the booster shot.