(The Center Square) – West Virginia may provide financial incentives to get unemployed people back to work as the state seeks to continue recovering from the unemployment hike caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent economic restrictions.
Gov. Jim Justice hinted at a plan to match company signing bonuses up to a certain amount as a means to reduce unemployment. The program would only apply to those who have been unemployed and recipients would need to stay at the job for at least 90 days.
“If we put up $500 that they’ll put up $500, we’ll basically have an incentive bonus of $1,000,” Justice said in a news conference Monday. He said this will help businesses and families.
The specifics have yet to be announced, but the governor said he hopes to have something finalized by Wednesday. He said some people have opted to receive the higher unemployment benefits offered during the pandemic rather than apply for jobs, but that small businesses and the state economy depends on those people getting back to work.
A survey from the National Federation of Independent Business showed a larger number of employers have jobs available, but have been unable to find qualified workers to fill the open spots.
On Friday, Justice also ended all federally funded pandemic unemployment compensation to prevent a counter incentive that would encourage people to stay home, rather than work.