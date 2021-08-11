(The Center Square) – A West Virginia college announced it will impose a $750 “COVID fee” during the fall semester for students who do not show proof of vaccination by Sept. 7.
West Virginia Wesleyan College is imposing the fee to cover costs related to containing the pandemic. A student will not have to pay the fee if they show proof of being fully vaccinated or has received a first shot toward vaccination.
All students who do not prove they are vaccinated will need to take weekly COVID-19 tests and those costs will be covered by the fee. They will be tested by university officials.
Unvaccinated students will have limited use of facilities and other indoor venues. They will need to practice social distancing and wear masks indoors, unless a person is by himself in a private office space. Unvaccinated faculty and staff are subject to the mask and social distancing rules. Those who are vaccinated will not face any of these restrictions.
If a student fails to adhere to mask, social distancing and testing rules, they will be subject to student judicial action. The college plans to provide students with more information regarding testing.
A student who contracts COVID-19 or has been exposed to the virus will be provided 48 hours of contained housing. Once that 48-hour window is up, the student is required to find off-campus housing arrangements until they are cleared to return by a medical professional. If a student cannot obtain off-campus housing, he will be subject to a $250 fee to continue quarantining on campus.
When a student is quarantining, he can access all of his classes online.
The college will also have seating charts for students in classrooms. It will also provide alcohol spray for each classroom, office space and other location on campus for after-use sanitation. Hand sanitizer stations will be provided campus wide and the college will use bottle filler stations, rather than drinking fountains.
Visitors, guests and alumni who are not vaccinated will be required to follow the mask and social distancing rules. Guest waivers will be required and the college is encouraging people to make appointments.