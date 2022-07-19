(The Center Square) – West Virginia is still one of the worst states in the country in which to conduct business, but did improve slightly from last year, according to CNBC’s 2022 ranking of the best states for business.
From 2021 to 2022, West Virginia improved by three places, but still ranked within the bottom 10. Last year, the state ranked fourth to last and this year the state ranked seventh to last. It also ranked in the bottom 10 in half of the categories.
West Virginia’s two worst categories were business friendliness and technology & innovation, in which the state wound up second to last. The state also ranked 44 in education, 43 in workforce and 42 in infrastructure. It ranked in the bottom 10 in each of these categories last year, as well.
In some categories, West Virginia improved, which helped it move up a few spots. It jumped from 15 to eight in the cost of living category and from 21 to 10 in the cost of doing business category. In the previous year, the state was not in the top 10 in any category. It also improved in access to capital, from 47 to 38.
The economy got slightly worse, moving from 35 to 39 and it also moved down in the life, health and inclusion category from 22 to 34.
“The CNBC ranking illustrates that, even with recent improvements, West Virginia still has room for improvement when it comes to the fundamentals of a policy environment that fosters opportunity and prosperity,” Jessi Troyan, the director of policy and research at the free-market Cardinal Institute, told The Center Square. “Tax reforms, such as reduction or elimination of the state’s income or tangible personal property taxes, are ways that West Virginia can position itself to be more competitive and more attractive to individuals and businesses."
Gov. Jim Justice and Republican legislative leaders who control the House of Delegates and the Senate have supported reforming and eventually eliminating the state’s income tax. However, none of those plans have come to fruition, as lawmakers could not agree on the best way to do it.
Lawmakers will meet again at the end of the month to consider lowering the income tax. The governor called a special session for lawmakers to consider his plan to reduce the income tax by 10% permanently.