(The Center Square) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said Friday the state had a $20.4 million revenue surplus for the month of October.
“We’re surpassing all-time highs,” Justice said in a statement. “We’re recording surplus after surplus on estimates that have been based on the biggest year of growth in state history, and we’re doing it even with the curveball that we’ve been thrown with this pandemic. I could not possibly be any happier and West [Virginians] everywhere should be super proud.”
When the October books officially close, Justice said the state will be $20.4 million above previous estimates. The state has had a surplus in each of the first four months of fiscal year 2021, and revenue balances are $110 million above estimates to date.
“As we sit here today, one-third of the way through the fiscal year, we could not be happier with these numbers,” Revenue Secretary Dave Hardy said in a statement. “I’m happy that the people of West Virginia have had the benefit of Governor Justice’s leadership, and the good fortune that we’ve had from that leadership puts us in the position we’re in today.”
Total revenue fund collections for October were $354.9 million, which is slightly above last year’s collections for October. Consumer sales tax revenue was $107.2 million for the month, and personal income tax collections were $159 million. Corporate net income tax collections were $10.5 million, and insurance premium tax collections were $30.1 million.
To date, West Virginia has a cash balance of $298 million. Last year’s cash balance at this time was $120 million.