(The Center Square) – Some business groups have voiced support for West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice’s executive order, which clarified COVID-19 restrictions in the state and slightly reduced the requirements.
Last week, Justice signed an executive order to clarify which rules are still in place and which are not. The order was, in part, meant to more concisely explain the rules that have changed multiple times over the past year through 91 executive orders.
Gil White, the West Virginia state director of the National Federation of Independent Business, told The Center Square 91 executive orders is a lot for businesses to keep track of and the new executive order will help businesses better understand where the state stands in terms of the restrictions.
In the order, the governor also altered some of the restrictions. It ends the social gathering limits and eliminates the requirement for people to wear masks when engaged in physical activities, such as indoor sports.
“The governor's latest order underscores the need for people to continue to take personal responsibility and mask up when they're indoors and can't maintain social distancing,” White said. “Overall, it's a big step in the right direction toward helping small businesses recover from the economic slump created by the pandemic and allowing for people to get back to work."
Steve Roberts, the president of the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce, said the order will be helpful for businesses.
“As more and more West Virginians become vaccinated it is clear that our state will be more open,” Roberts said. “Restaurants, fitness centers and others expect to see the benefit of more traffic and activity as health and safety improve.”
Sanitation requirements, social distancing requirements and other mask requirements still remain in place.