(The Center Square) – The federal COVID-19 stimulus package that passed Congress this week will provide needed relief to small businesses, but it still is missing some of the help businesses are seeking, members of the West Virginia business community said.
“Small business is the heart and soul of West Virginia's economy, and this package is incredibly important to our small businesses,” Gil White, the West Virginia state director for the National Federation of Independent Business, told The Center Square. The NFIB is the largest small business association in the country.
“We surveyed our members nationwide earlier this month and found that one in four of them are in danger of closing for good unless economic conditions improve soon,” White said. “This legislation provides much needed, targeted Paycheck Protection Program funding for small businesses struggling because of the sudden drop in sales and slow recovery. PPP loans have been a lifeline to small businesses trying to keep the doors open and keep people employed.”
The $900 billion COVID-19 stimulus provides about $325 billion in aid to small businesses nationally, including $284 billion for forgivable PPP loans, $20 billion for Economic Injury Disaster Loan grants, $15 billion for live venues, independent movie theaters and cultural institutions and another $12 billion for businesses in low-income and minority communities.
“Our small, Main Street businesses will see immediate benefit,” Steve Roberts, the president of the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce, told The Center Square. “Supplies and materials can be bought, employees hired and paid and taxes and utility bills paid.”
Small businesses will be able to access PPP loans even if they received loans through the previous COVID-19 relief package as long as certain conditions are met; the business must have 300 or fewer employees, a 25% revenue decline in any quarter and have used or plan to use the money they received from its previous PPP loan. If a business is requesting the loan for the first time, it has to have 500 or fewer employees.
The bill also addressed concerns raised by businesses regarding the first wave of loans. The new bill simplifies the forgiveness applications and makes the loans tax deductible at the federal level. The tax deductibility also applies to loans received in the first wave, which avoids a hidden tax increase that businesses had been worried about.
“We believe this relief is essential to small businesses that otherwise would have faced the prospects of closure during the harsh winter months,” Richie Heath, the incoming executive director for the West Virginia Hospitality Association (WVHA), told The Center Square. “Our hope is that the relief provided will serve as a necessary down payment to get our businesses through the next few months, after which the prospects of wider vaccine distribution, the return of outdoor dining and other outdoor recreational activities will bring a much-needed boost to hospitality and travel businesses in West Virginia.”
The WVHA and the NFIB, however, are concerned the relief bill does not provide liability protections for businesses against frivolous lawsuits. Many businesses have called for legislation that would increase the burden of proof required to sue a business for contracting COVID-19 as a customer if that business has followed proper safety protocols.
“They're still at risk of predatory lawsuits that target them when they're at their most vulnerable, even if they're following all the rules and protocols to keep customers and employees safe,” White said. “The cost of defending itself against a frivolous lawsuit can break a small business, even if the case eventually is thrown out of court. We need to ensure that protections are in place so small businesses can get back on their feet.”
Jessica Dobrinsky, a policy development associate at the free-market Cardinal Institute for West Virginia Policy, told The Center Square the relief package provides necessary relief at a time of economic uncertainty, but the $600 stimulus checks for individuals does little to help struggling families.
“The stimulus checks fail to properly fulfill the need for relief and economic growth from a year-long stint,” Dobrinksy said. “Families across the nation, and certainly in West Virginia, are working to repair debts since March. $600 does little to help these families. We must ensure that any fiscal action we take is conducive to relief for those most affected.”