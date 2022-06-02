(The Center Square) – The West Virginia government collected more than $5.2 billion worth of revenue over the past 11 months, which is a state record in year-to-date collections by May.
“When I walked in the door, facing a $500 million budget deficit, there were a lot of naysayers out there who never believed we’d even be able to get the state positive, let alone to the point where we’re breaking record after record, month after month,” Gov. Jim Justice said in a statement. “To tell you the truth, I love rubbing those people’s noses in it and I hope every West Virginian does too.”
According to the governor’s office, this is the first time state revenue collections exceeded $5 billion with a month to go in the fiscal year. Year-to-date collections are more than $1.1 billion above the state estimates and 16.3% higher than they were at this point last year.
Year-to-date income tax collections are about $2.27 billion, which was $430.5 million above estimates and 16.2% higher than the previous year. Consumer sales tax collections were more than $1.4 billion, which is $150.6 million above estimates and 7.4% higher than the previous year. Severance tax collections were nearly $648 million, which was $358.2 million above estimates and $430 million above last year’s numbers.
“A lot of people have worked really hard to make these record-breaking announcements possible, and we’ve done it for you,” the governor said. “Every West Virginian should be walking around with an incredible sense of pride today. What we’re pulling off right now has never been done before. We are truly on the rocket ship ride that I promised from the beginning.”
Total May collections were nearly $567.5 million, which was about $113.8 million more than state estimates.
In May, West Virginia collected $181.7 million in income taxes, which was about $35.5 million above estimates. Consumer sales tax collections were $150.7 million, which was $24.7 million above estimates. Severance tax collections were $92.7 million, which also broke a record. It was $62.4 million above estimates.
West Virginia’s unemployment rate is 3.6%, which matches the national average. However, its labor force participation rate is well below the national average.