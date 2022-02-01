(The Center Square) – Legislation that would remove West Virginia’s prohibition on constructing a nuclear power plant within the state passed both chambers of the legislature and is heading to Gov. Jim Justice’s desk.
Senate Bill 4, sponsored by Sen. Tom Takubo, R-Kanawha, would remove the ban that has been in effect for more than 15 years. It passed the House 76-16 with some bipartisan support after first passing the Senate 24-7. If the governor signs the bill, it will become law.
The legislation would not immediately construct a nuclear power plant and no plans are publicly underway, but supporters argued that opening up the possibility would be a positive signal to businesses that are considering to move to the state. Opponents expressed concern about the potential cost of a nuclear power plant and potential difficulties with disposing of nuclear waste, but supporters noted that nuclear waste is more manageable than when the ban went into effect and lawmakers could address the concerns if they weigh the creation of a nuclear power plant in the future.
Nuclear power is generally considered cleaner and safer than most other energy sources. There are more than 90 nuclear reactors in the United States, including some in states that neighbor West Virginia.