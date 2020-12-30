(The Center Square) – West Virginia began COVID-19 vaccinations Wednesday for West Virginians who are 80 years old or older, Gov. Jim Justice’s office said.
With only a limited number of vaccine doses available, the governor’s office urged West Virginians to be patient as the National Guard’s Joint Interagency Task Force finalizes its plans for widespread distribution of the vaccine for the age group as additional vaccines become available.
Vaccinations will be available through local health departments for the age group. The local departments will announce their availability for vaccines individually. The governor’s office urged West Virginians not to show up to a health department or National Guard armory unless a vaccination clinic for the age group is scheduled, and it asked people not to overwhelm pharmacies, clinics, hospitals or the COVID-19 hotline with repeated calls.
After vaccines are made available to the oldest West Virginians, the state will open availability to other ages working backward.