(The Center Square) – Certain items required for students returning back to school will be exempt from sales tax collections through the weekend in West Virginia.
The sales tax holiday began at midnight today and will continue through Monday until 11:59 p.m.
Eligible items include certain clothing that costs $125 or less per item, certain school supplies that cost $50 or less, certain school instruction materials that cost $20 or less, certain laptops and tablets that cost $500 or less and certain sports equipment that cost $150 or less.
Jessi Troyan, the director of policy and research at the free-market Cardinal Institute told The Center Square that such policies may affect shoppers’ timing, but does not replace true tax reform.
“While sales tax holidays may provide some relief to some families, they are just that — holidays, not genuine tax reforms,” Troyan said. “Because of that, the impacts to the overall West Virginia economy and West Virginia taxpayers are incredibly limited. For example, rather than spreading back-to-school shopping out over multiple outings, families may choose to condense it into the tax-holiday weekend while not really changing their back-to-school spending habits.”
The state’s sales tax is 6%, but some localities impose another cent on every dollar.