(The Center Square) – The federal government awarded more than $3.8 million to West Virginia programs designed to prevent youth homelessness within the state.
The money, which comes from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, awarded two grants to four organizations through two federal programs. .
“Ensuring every child has a roof over their head and a warm place to sleep at night continues to be one of my top priorities in Washington,” Sen. Joe Manchin from West Virginia said in a statement. “More than 10,000 children in West Virginia and 1.5 million children across the country are currently experiencing homelessness, and the COVID-19 pandemic has only made this heartbreaking issue worse. I am pleased HUD is investing in West Virginia organizations to reduce the number of youth experiencing homelessness and to support youth experiencing homelessness who are in the child welfare system. The fight to end homelessness is far from over and I will continue to work to ensure safe, affordable housing for every West Virginian in the Mountain State.”
More than $2.5 million was awarded to the West Virginia Coalition to End Homelessness and more than $1.2 million to the Greater Wheeling Coalition for the Homeless through the Youth Homelessness Demonstration Program. The program tries to prevent youth homelessness through a community approach and development.
Another $33,582 was awarded to Fairmont/Morgantown Housing Authority and $12,996 through a housing choice voucher program designed for youth. This program provides funding for community responses to homelessness for youths in the child welfare system.
“Far too many children in West Virginia struggle with inconsistent housing and face the threat of homelessness,” Sen. Shelley Capito from West Virginia said in a statement. “The stress and anxiety of not having somewhere to sleep at night is something our children should never have to face. That’s why it’s incredibly important that our public housing sector be equipped to handle these challenges and provide the resources children in West Virginia rely on. I’m glad to see funding to support the Youth Homelessness Demonstration and Foster Youth to Independence Programs heading to our state, which will go a long way in furthering our goal to end youth homelessness in West Virginia.”