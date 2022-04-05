(The Center Square) – West Virginians aged 50 or older can now receive a second booster shot for their COVID-19 vaccines if four months have passed since their original booster shot, Gov. Jim Justice announced.
Following a recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the governor approved the second booster shot. In addition to anyone 50 years old or older, certain immunocompromised people aged 12 and older will also be able to get a second booster shot.
“Please take advantage of this,” Justice said in a statement. “If you have been fully vaccinated, got a booster shot, it’s been four months, and you’re at least 50 years old or immunocompromised, you need to get a 2nd booster shot. If you don’t, I don’t think that’s wise. We know for a fact that these vaccines are incredibly safe. We are living proof of that. You just can’t take a chance with this thing.”
Second booster shot doses are available at any location that offers vaccines, according to the governor’s office.