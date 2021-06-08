(The Center Square) – West Virginia approved more than $13.7 million worth of grants to fund community development projects, which include broadband expansion, water and sewer improvements and other projects, Gov. Jim Justice announced.
“It’s always exciting when we’re able to give away money to different cities and different communities across our state,” Justice said in a virtual ceremony with local officials whose communities were receiving grant funding.
“We congratulate you on the great work that you’re doing in your communities,” Justice said. “You know, that’s what it’s all about. West Virginia is an absolute collage of a lot of small communities, but boy are we good people. That’s why people are wanting to come to West Virginia. We have finally broken out and told the world just how great West Virginia truly is.”
Most of the funding—$11.3 million—will be spent on water and sewer line improvements in eight counties. This includes $2 million for Hampshire County, $2 million for Lewis County and $1.6 million for Summers County. Overall, the projects will provide improvements for more than 1,480 customers.
About $800,000 will be spent on broadband projects in Greenbrier and Taylor counties. The former will receive more than $668,000 to complete a fiber infrastructure project in Quinwood and the surrounding area. The remaining money, $131,382, will fund the construction of 15.3 miles of aerial fiber for residents and business customers. Overall, the projects will provide improvements for more than 5,000 West Virginians.
More than $1.4 million worth of grants will help fund demolition projects in eight communities to clear dilapidated structures that the state says are unsafe and unsightly. According to the news release, this will provide an opportunity for future economic revitalization.
Another $150,000 will be spent on a park improvement project in Calhoun County. The funding will complete Phase I of the parks master plan, which includes an ADA accessible bathhouse and restroom in the campground area to expand tourism, outdoor recreation and downtown revitalization.