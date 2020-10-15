(The Center Square) – West Virginia state employees will begin using Google Workspace in a move Gov. Jim Justice said will save the state $11.5 million.
Justice announced Thursday the state's 22,000 employees will transition to the cloud-based solution as part of a multiyear agreement with the technology giant.
“This collaboration – West Virginia and Google – is truly going to allow us to serve the people of this state better than ever, and the people should be proud of the fact that we got a great deal and will be saving millions and millions of dollars in the process,” Justice said in a news release.
Google Workspace will drive innovation, provide enhanced IT security and keep the state at the forefront of technology advancements, Justice said.
The governor noted Google Workspace’s capabilities will make it easier for state employees to continue to work from home during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Google Cloud is committed to our partnership with West Virginia, and we look forward to helping them transition to a flexible, secure, and innovative way of working, collaborating, and serving constituents," Mike Daniels, vice president, Global Public Sector, Google Cloud, said in a statement. "Google Workspace’s advanced productivity and collaboration tools can help state employees become more efficient and productive in their daily work, while also allowing them to better deliver citizen services."
State governments in Arizona, Colorado and Wyoming also have collaborations with Google.