(The Center Square) – After the temporary halt of the Colonial Pipeline, West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey joined a multistate coalition urging President Joe Biden to support spending on energy infrastructure and criticizing the president’s decision to halt the construction of the Keystone XL Pipeline.
“Americans depend upon safe and secure energy supplies, which is why we must build and maintain robust energy infrastructure that is resilient in the face of accidents and sabotage,” the letter said. “A temporary shutdown of one pipeline’s full-capacity operations shouldn’t bring half the country to the brink. We need more safe and clean energy sources.”
The pipeline temporarily halted operations after a software attack earlier this month, causing gas shortages in parts of the southeast United States. The attack also caused an increase in fuel prices.
In the letter, which was signed by attorneys general in 18 other states, the signers argued the crisis showed how the disruption caused when one pipeline goes off line. They said the nation needs more energy infrastructure to remain a net energy exporter, which enhances national security, increases global stability and creates jobs.
The coalition criticized Biden’s decision to shut down the Keystone XL Pipeline, which would connect Alberta, Canada and Steele City, Nebraska. In Nebraska, the pipeline would connect to other pipelines that feed into the Gulf Coast. Supporters say it will bring down gas prices and create jobs, but opponents said it would harm the environment, go through American Indian land and use eminent domain.
Attorneys general in Montana and Texas led the coalition. Another coalition of attorneys general 21 states, including West Virginia, sued Biden for shutting down the pipeline, arguing that it was not in his constitutional authority to do so.