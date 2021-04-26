(The Center Square) – West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey threatened possible legal action against President Joe Biden’s climate plan to reduce carbon emissions to half of what they were in 2005 by the year 2030.
Although Biden has not provided all the specifics for this plan, meeting this goal would require a quick transition away from carbon-producing energy sources in favor of green sources. The aggressive speed for the president’s plan was met with skepticism from many Republicans and may be difficult to push through a closely divided Congress, particularly the Senate. Biden has already taken some action on climate change through executive orders during his presidency.
In a statement, Morrisey said the carbon reduction requirements would be too rapid and have serious consequences for domestic and foreign policy.
“Fortunately, under our Constitution, these types of transformational and highly controversial changes are not dictated by the whims of one man—let alone a president,” Morrisey said. “As the chief legal officer of West Virginia, I will ensure that the constitutional separation of powers is upheld and will enforce it in court, as necessary. We have been down this road before and it looks like we will go down there again. Every West Virginian and American should be deeply concerned with this pie-in-the-sky proposal.”
Morrisey said meeting the president’s goal would cause an increase in electricity costs and the cost of American-made goods. He said it would force homes, businesses and factories to make changes that would hurt working-class jobs and hurt the country’s ability to compete on the world stage.
If the United States meets Biden’s goals, Morrisey said its consequences would enhance China’s strategic position and force reliance on imports of critical rare earth metals. Not only would the plan hurt the economy, Morrisey said it would endanger national security.
The United States emitted 5.25 billion tons of carbon in 2019, but Biden’s plan would reduce it to about 3.07 billion, Morrisey said. The state would need to take aggressive actions to make the state closer to this goal: shut down all coal plants, cut natural gas generation in half, replace 100 million gas-fueled cars with electric and retrofit millions of homes and businesses that use natural gas for heating with electric heat. Even after this, the country would still fall short of the president’s plan, Morrisey said.
“Our Constitution stands in the way of Biden unilaterally pushing the country down this terrible path,” Morrisey said. “Without Congress, which has not voted on this promise and will hopefully give this new radical climate action plan the same reception it gave the Green New Deal, Biden will have to either give up or try and go it alone. But there is no statutory authority for any federal agency to make the kind of transformative changes to the entire economy that would be required to meet this commitment.”