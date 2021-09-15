(The Center Square) – In a formal opinion, West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey found blanket government-enforced COVID-19 vaccine mandates for private or public employees and mandatory vaccine passports likely violate the state constitution, federal law and state law.
“A law requiring all state employees to be vaccinated or requiring all businesses to demand vaccine passports from all patrons would violate our State’s constitution (as it should be properly understood) and violate both state and federal law,” Morrisey said. “The same finding would follow no matter what aspect of “state” government is implicated; mandates and passport requirements imposed by counties, municipalities, and other public actors would give rise to the same legal concerns as a mandate or passport requirement imposed at the statewide level.”
The attorney general said such laws could offend constitutional interests in personal decision making, the constitutional right to religious freedom and the rights to assemble, vote, petition and engage as a member of civil society.
A private company requiring vaccines for employment or entry could also violate state and federal laws if it does not, at a minimum, add exceptions for religious and medical exceptions, according to Morrisey. Such policies may violate anti-discrimination protections.
Morrisey encouraged the state to take action against COVID-19 vaccine mandates by passing laws to prohibit vaccine mandates for some or all employers, prohibit governments from imposing vaccine passports or prohibit them outright, ensure employment-related policies include religious and other exceptions and implement a religious or conscientious objector exception for compulsory school mandates.
Some Republican members of the General Assembly have considered calling a special session to prohibit vaccine mandates by employers; however, Gov. Jim Justice has said he would be against that kind of law. The governor has, on the other hand, said he would oppose state vaccine mandates and believes President Joe Biden’s intended vaccine mandate will never go into effect.
Last week, Biden announced he would require all employers that have 100 employees or more to require their employees be vaccinated against COVID-19 or receive weekly testing. Some Republican governors have announced they intend to take that mandate to court, alleging that the president does not have the constitutional authority to impose such a mandate.
West Virginia has some of the lowest vaccination rates in the country and has seen an increase in COVID-19 cases and COVID-19-related hospitalizations, ICU patients and use of ventilators in recent months. The governor has encouraged vaccination and created several incentive programs to encourage people to get vaccinated.
Vaccination rates have been higher for the elderly, but younger people have not gotten the vaccine at the same rate as younger people in other states. Hospitalization and death for COVID-19 are rare for younger people, but risks increase if the person is older or if the person has a compromised immune system or other health conditions.