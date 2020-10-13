(The Center Square) – West Virginia will continue to recognize concealed carry permits from Kentucky, Virginia and nine other states, the West Virginia attorney general’s office announced.
The 11 states also will continue to recognize concealed carry permits from West Virginia for those who are 21 years old or older. Kentucky and six other states also recognize provisional carry licenses for West Virginians between the ages of 18 and 20.
“Many West Virginians choose to exercise their Second Amendment rights, and this helps them rest assured that their license will be recognized when they travel outside the Mountain State,” Attorney General Patrick Morrisey said in a news release. “We hope to continue this recognition for many years to come.”
The attorney general’s office has discussions with states to renew these reciprocity agreements and explore expansion to other states every year, according to the news release.
The states that will continue to recognize concealed carry permits are Iowa, Nebraska, New Mexico and Virginia. The states that recognize the concealed carry permits and the provisional permits are Alabama, Indiana, Montana, Tennessee, Utah, Wyoming and Kentucky.
West Virginia has agreements with additional states that are still in effect and the office expects to announce additional extensions.