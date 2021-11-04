(The Center Square) – After approval from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, West Virginia has begun administering COVID-19 vaccines to children between the ages five through 11.
“We’ve been preparing for weeks for these vaccines for our kids to be approved,” Gov. Jim Justice said in a statement. “We were ready to go and we’ve hit the ground running.”
The CDC guidelines only recommend the Pfizer vaccine for children in this age group. The other vaccine providers are still awaiting federal approval. State Coronavirus Czar Dr. Clay Marsh encouraged all parents to get their children vaccinated and contact local providers to ensure that they are available at the location.
“Just remember, spread in children with the Delta variant of COVID-19 is like it is in adults, except that children tend to be asymptomatic much more frequently than adults do,” Marsh said. “We know that 8,300 children 5 to 11 years old had been hospitalized with COVID-19 and 44% of the very complex multisystem inflammatory syndrome associated with COVID-19 occurs in children 5 to 11 years old, which can be a really devastating complication of COVID-19 in this age group.”
West Virginia remains one of the states with the lowest COVID-19 vaccination rates in the country, but vaccinations are high among the elderly. Death or serious illness are rare for children and young adults, but risks increase if the person has a compromised immune system, has other health complications and as the person ages.
Justice also encouraged vaccinated West Virginians to get a booster shot if it’s been at least six months since they received their second Pfizer or Moderna shot or two months since receiving a Johnson & Johnson shot and the person is in one of the categories recommended by the CDC. This includes every person who is 65 years old or older and any adult who lives in a long term care facility, has an underlying medical condition or works or lives in a high-risk setting.
A person can receive a booster shot from a vaccine company that is different from the one with which he or she originally got vaccinated.