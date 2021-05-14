(The Center Square) – Vaccinated West Virginians will no longer need to wear masks while indoors at public locations, Gov. Jim Justice announced Friday following an update to the CDC guidelines.
Effective immediate, Justice signed an executive order giving them an exception to the mandate. This exception applies in all circumstances, including indoors and in crowded areas. The indoor mask mandate still remains in effect for non-vaccinated people, but that mandate will be lifted on June 20.
“Our face covering requirement no longer applies to you if you are fully vaccinated,” Justice said in a news conference. “Our face covering requirement will still apply for all those that have not been vaccinated until June 20. Remember, you do not have a constitutional right not to wear a mask.”
Private businesses and schools are still allowed to require masks.
“It’s a great day, from the standpoint of us that are fully vaccinated, to be able to walk around and not worry about this crazy mask stuff, even though they have saved so many lives,” Justice said in a statement. “I don’t know if there’s a motivator out there that could possibly be any better than those for those that have not been vaccinated. For crying out loud, if you don’t like the masks, go get vaccinated as quickly as you can so you can share in this enjoyment."
A person is considered fully vaccinated when they have both doses of the vaccine (or in the case of Johnson & Johnson, one dose) for two weeks.