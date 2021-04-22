(The Center Square) – Two-thirds of West Virginians 65 years of age or older have been fully vaccinated for COVID-19 and 77% of residents in this age group have received at least one dose of the vaccine, Gov. Jim Justice announced.
After giving this age group priority, the governor has opened vaccine eligibility up to every West Virginian aged 16 or older. More testing needs to be done before younger children become eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.
Of all West Virginians eligible, nearly 51% have received at least one dose and nearly 38% are fully vaccinated. There are 1.47 million people eligible to receive the vaccine in West Virginia.
In a statement, Justice urged younger West Virginians to sign up to receive vaccines so the state can move away from COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.
“We’ve got to get our kids on board and we’ve got to get that 16-35 age range on board, and then we’ll start moving this 50.9% of people who have received at least one dose, and start heading toward 70%,”Justice said. “When we get to 70%, we hope that these masks will be a memory. That’s what we want to strive for. Help me out, West Virginians. I really need you to encourage the kids, our college students, all the young who are around you; get vaccinated.”
West Virginia has administered 1,179,328 doses out of the state’s allotment of 1,352,250. This is a rate of 87.2%.