(The Center Square) – Small businesses now can apply for grants through the West Virginia CARES Act Small Business Grant Program, Gov. Jim Justice said.
Businesses that have between one and 35 employees can apply for a grant up to $5,000 if they have suffered losses from the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic restrictions put in place to curb its spread. The grant fund has $150 million in it.
The grant is available for businesses that existed on Feb. 29, 2020. They must first register as a vendor with the state to apply. Businesses can apply at grants.wv.gov.
Justice said in a statement the state also is working on a way to help self-employed West Virginians get properly registered without inviting fraud.
“We’re going to continue to work to try to figure out a way that we can also help our self-employed West Virginians who have no additional employees,” Justice said “We really want to help these people, too, but we have to figure out how to get them properly registered so we can eliminate the possibility of fraud.”
Justice also announced West Virginia’s unemployment has decreased and still is below than the national rate. The state had a 10.4 percent unemployment rate in June, which was a drop of more than two percentage points.
“The number of unemployed state residents decreased by 21,400 people,” Justice said. “... We’ve got a long way to go to get all of our people back to work, but we’re going to work as hard as we can to achieve exactly that.”
The national unemployment rate was 11.1 percent in June.