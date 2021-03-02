(The Center Square) – West Virginia's Jefferson County will be the location of a new Sheetz distribution depot to facilitate the transfer of products throughout the region, state officials and company president Travis Sheetz announced.
The depot, which will be in Kearneysville, will not store many products, but will allow drivers to drop off the products to be picked up by local drivers taking them to store locations. The company will invest $2 million for the 5.5 acres of land and construction of a 1,900 square foot building and designated parking area for grocery and retail items.
At its completion, the depot will employee 34 people, 30 of which will be new jobs. Most of the new jobs will be truck drivers and delivery assistants. Interviews will begin in the summer of 2021 and the facility is expected to open early 2022.
During a news conference, Sheetz said the new depot will help facilitate the transfer of items as the company expands in the region. This includes West Virginia, northern Virginia and eastern Maryland.
“West Virginia is a great place to operate a business, without question,” Sheetz said in a statement. “It's a great employee base for us … it has that advantage of being close to the action – close enough for us to have those efficiencies in delivery – but it's kind of out on its own a little bit, it's easy to get in and out. That's what we like and that's certainly what our drivers like.”
Although no special grants or other economic incentives were announced, West Virginia Development Office Director Mitch Carmichael said the state will work to help the company.
“We stand ready, willing, and able to help you in every way possible to make your continued investment in West Virginia a resounding success,” Carmichael said in a statement. “Your company, I think, fits perfectly with the West Virginia mentality about ensuring that we do things on a family-type basis, and we're excited to have the opportunity to watch you expand and to help you facilitate future growth in our state.”
Sheetz employs more than 1,200 people in West Virginia and operates 614 stores in Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Ohio and North Carolina.