(The Center Square) – Seven protesters were arrested in Charleston this week after blocking a street during a protest against West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin for continuing to support the filibuster.
Manchin, who is a Democrat, has consistently supported the filibuster, which prevents the Senate from passing legislation with a simple majority vote. Rather, the filibuster requires that 60 of the 100 senators vote to end debate before there can be a vote on legislation. The Senate is evenly split between Republicans and Democrats with Vice President Kamala Harris having the tie breaking vote. However, with the filibuster intact, Democrats are required to get some support from Republicans for a bill to pass.
Rylee Haught, who joined the protest with the West Virginia Coalition to End the Filibuster, told The Center Square that the Senate has failed to pass the Freedom to Vote Act, the child tax credit, better healthcare and mental health legislation and other bills. She also noted that Manchin voted against President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better plan.
“Every piece of legislation is being blocked,” Haught said.
After marching in the streets, protesters held a sit-in in the street near the Robert C. Byrd United States Courthouse. Haught said that blocking the street was symbolic of the filibuster blocking legislation and said they held the protest near the courthouse because Byrd was a senator who made a lot of mistakes, but changed, which she said she hopes Manchin does.
Seven of the protesters were arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and obstructing, according to one of the organizers. The Center Square reached out to the Charleston Police Department, but did not receive a comment before the time of publication.
A spokesperson for Manchin said that the senator supports the right to protest.
“Senator Manchin has always supported the right of every West Virginian to peacefully protest as protected by the First Amendment to the Constitution,” the spokesperson said in a statement.
Manchin consistently voted against changing or ending the filibuster when Democrats controlled the Senate and when Republicans controlled the Senate. In a statement in January, he cited Byrd in just justification.
“In May 2010, just a month before he died, Senator Robert C. Byrd was asked by then-Chairman Chuck Schumer to testify about the filibuster before the Senate Rules Committee because of his ‘unsurpassed knowledge’ on the subject,” Manchin said. “Senator Byrd began by quoting James Madison. Madison said that the purpose of the Senate was ‘first, to protect the people against their rulers, secondly, to protect the people against the transient impressions into which they themselves may be led,’ and that the Senate serves as a ‘necessary fence against such danger.’ Senator Byrd testified that, ‘the right to filibuster anchors this necessary fence.’ He concluded with, ‘We must never, ever, ever, ever tear down the only wall, the necessary fence, that this nation has against the excesses of the executive branch and the resultant haste and tyranny of the majority.’
“Senator Byrd’s insight helped explain why at no time in the history of the United States has the Senate been able to end debate on legislation with a simple majority,” Manchin added. “To be clear, prior to 1917, there was no mechanism for ending debate in the Senate. Even after the cloture rule came into effect 105 years ago, it has never provided that debate on legislation could be ended by a simple majority vote. This has been the case even as the nation has faced a multitude of national crises, including depression and war.”
Affiliated groups also held a protest in Arizona, where Democratic Rep. Kyrsten Sinema. Sinema has also sided with Manchin in support of the filibuster.