(The Center Square) – West Virginia's economic outlook ranks 28th in the U.S. in the American Legislative Exchange Council Center for State Fiscal Reform's latest Rich States, Poor States competitive index.
The report uses 15 equally weighted policy variables to rank the economic competitiveness of states, including various tax rates, regulatory burdens and labor policies.
The index also ranks each state in economic performance by examining data over the past 10 years in cumulative GDP growth, cumulative domestic migration and nonfarm employment growth.
West Virginia's 28th-place ranking in economic outlook for 2020 represented a rise of three spots from 31st in 2019. In the 15 policy variables used to determine economic outlook, West Virginia ranked in the top 10 for no estate/inheritance tax levied (first), debt service as a share of tax revenue (10th), average workers' compensation costs (fourth) and being a right-to-work state.
The state ranked 43rd in economic performance, finishing 44th in cumulative GDP growth, 28th in cumulative domestic migration and 49th in nonfarm employment growth.
The American Legislative Exchange Council is the largest nonpartisan, voluntary membership organization of state legislators in the United States. It is governed by state legislators who comprise the Board of Directors and is advised by the Private Enterprise Advisory Council, a group of private, foundation and think tank members.