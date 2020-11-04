FILE - U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito

U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va.

 Jonathan Newton / AP

(The Center Square) – West Virginia incumbent Republican U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito and the state’s three incumbent Republican U.S. representatives all won reelection by comfortable margins, according to unofficial results.

With 98% of the vote reported, Capito received 64.7% of the vote, and her Democratic challenger, Paula Jean Swearengin, received 32.8% of the vote. Libertarian candidate David Moran received 2.5% of the vote.

Incumbent U.S. Rep. David McKinley defeated his challenger, Natalie Cline, to hold onto his seat for the state’s 1st Congressional District. McKinley won 68.7% of the vote with 91% of the vote reported. Cline received 31.2%.

In a comparable victory, incumbent Rep. Alex Mooney defeated his challenger, Cathy Kunkel, to hold onto the state’s 2nd Congressional District. Mooney received 63.1% of the vote with 97% of the vote reported, and Kunkel received 36.9%.

With an even more decisive victory, incumbent Rep. Carol Miller defeated her challenger, Hilary Turner, to maintain the state’s 3rd Congressional District. Miller won 71.4% of the vote with 93% reporting. Turner received 28.6%.

President Donald Trump received West Virginia’s five electoral college votes with 68.6% of the vote. Former Vice President Joe Biden won 29.6%.

Tags

Staff Reporter

Tyler Arnold reports on Virginia and West Virginia for The Center Square. He previously worked for the Cause of Action Institute and has been published in Business Insider, USA TODAY College, National Review Online and the Washington Free Beacon.