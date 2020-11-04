(The Center Square) – West Virginia incumbent Republican U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito and the state’s three incumbent Republican U.S. representatives all won reelection by comfortable margins, according to unofficial results.
With 98% of the vote reported, Capito received 64.7% of the vote, and her Democratic challenger, Paula Jean Swearengin, received 32.8% of the vote. Libertarian candidate David Moran received 2.5% of the vote.
Incumbent U.S. Rep. David McKinley defeated his challenger, Natalie Cline, to hold onto his seat for the state’s 1st Congressional District. McKinley won 68.7% of the vote with 91% of the vote reported. Cline received 31.2%.
In a comparable victory, incumbent Rep. Alex Mooney defeated his challenger, Cathy Kunkel, to hold onto the state’s 2nd Congressional District. Mooney received 63.1% of the vote with 97% of the vote reported, and Kunkel received 36.9%.
With an even more decisive victory, incumbent Rep. Carol Miller defeated her challenger, Hilary Turner, to maintain the state’s 3rd Congressional District. Miller won 71.4% of the vote with 93% reporting. Turner received 28.6%.
President Donald Trump received West Virginia’s five electoral college votes with 68.6% of the vote. Former Vice President Joe Biden won 29.6%.