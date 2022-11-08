(The Center Square) – West Virginia incumbent Republican Reps. Carol Miller and Alex Mooney won reelection bids comfortably Tuesday night as the two major parties fight for control of the House of Representatives.
With about half of the expected vote reporting, Miller received 64% of the vote to defeat Democratic challenger Lacy Watson who received just 32% of the vote. At the time of publication, Miller took in more than 83,500 total votes compared to Watson’s nearly 41,000 votes. The Associated Press called both races shortly after 9 p.m.
The results will give Miller her third term in office and she will represent the state’s 1st District. She serves on the Committee on Oversight and Reform, the Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure and the Committee on Ways and Means.
With slightly less than half of the expected vote reporting in, Moony received 61% of the vote to defeat Democratic challenger Barry Wendell who received just 39% of the vote. At the time of publication, Mooney took in about 71,300 total votes compared to Wendell’s less than 46,000 votes.
The results will give Mooney his fifth consecutive term in office and he will represent the state’s 2nd District. He serves on the Committee on Financial Services and is a member of the fiscally conservative Freedom Caucus.
After West Virginia lost one of its House seats because of population decline, Mooney was forced to run against fellow incumbent Republican Rep. David McKinley in a primary race. McKinley will no longer be in office after losing his primary battle against Mooney.