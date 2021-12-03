(The Center Square) – West Virginia’s highway system costs their taxpayers less money per mile than any other system in the country, but its road and bridge conditions fare poorly, according to a study released by the libertarian Reason Foundation.
In the foundation’s most recent highway report, which used data from 2019 and 2020, the state’s highway system ranked 30th overall. The study considered the highway conditions and the cost effectiveness of each state. The report included all 50 states, but did not include Washington, D.C.
West Virginia ranked in the top five in all spending categories, which showed that it used less taxpayer funds than other states. It ranked first in total disbursements per mile, which shows that it had the least per-mile spending. It also ranked third in least capital bridge disbursements per mile, third in least administrative disbursements per mile and fifth in least maintenance disbursements per mile.
However, the state’s road conditions were below average in almost every respect: it had the second worst in structurally deficient bridges. It also ranked 45th in rural arterial pavement condition, 33rd in urban interstate pavement condition and 31st in rural interstate pavement condition. The state ranked in the middle of the pack for its urban arterial pavement condition, landing in 25th.
The state also ranked in the bottom half for its fatality rating. It ranked 38th in its overall fatality score, 30th in rural fatalities and 28 in urban fatalities.
West Virginia had low urbanized area traffic congestion, ranking eighth.
“Since states have different highway budgets, system sizes, and traffic and geographic circumstances, their comparative performance depends on both system performance and the resources available,” the foundation noted. “To determine relative performance across the country, state highway system budgets (per mile of responsibility) are compared with system performance, state-by-state. In this report, states with high overall ratings typically have better-than-average highway system conditions (good for road users) along with relatively efficient spending in per-mile categories (good for taxpayers).”
Reason’s study considered states’ different highway budgets, system sizes and traffic and geographical circumstances to compare them to other states.