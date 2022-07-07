(The Center Square) – West Virginia had the highest level of food insecurity in the country through the first half of June, according to data recently released by the United States Census Bureau.
More than 21% of West Virginians reported food scarcity in their homes in a survey conducted from June 1 to June 13. The data suggests more than a quarter of a million people who live in the state have food insecurity. The margin of error was 3.8%, or nearly 50,000 people.
The Census Bureau classified a person as having food insecurity if he or she reported either sometimes or often not having enough food to eat.
West Virginia's food insecurity ranking was about 10 percentage points higher than the national level, which was slightly more than 11%. It was more than three percentage points higher than any other state. Mississippi reported nearly 18% having food insecurity, Alabama reported nearly 17% having food insecurity and Kentucky reported about 15.5% having food insecurity to round off the four highest states.
The Department of Health and Human Services did not respond to a request for comment from The Center Square.
West Virginia often ranks as having one of the lowest levels of per-capita income and household income. According to the World Population Review, the state’s median household income is less than $64,000, which is the second worst in the country. The per-capita income is less than $26,500, which is also the second worst in the country. Only Mississippi ranked lower than West Virginia in those categories.
According to CNBC’s ranking of the best states in which to do business, West Virginia ranked fourth to last. The state also has consistently held one of the lowest labor force participation rates in the country, despite its unemployment rate finally tallying in lower than the national average.
West Virginia reported a $1.3 billion budget surplus over the last fiscal year, which Gov. Jim Justice touted as a sign of an improving economy. Revenue streams went up in all major collection categories: income tax, sales tax, corporate income tax and severance tax. The governor plans to call a special session toward the end of the month to reduce the income tax by 10%, which he argued would attract people and businesses to the state. West Virginia has the worst population decline in the country. It also has one of the country’s oldest populations, which stems partially from younger people leaving the state for better career opportunities.