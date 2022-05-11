(The Center Square) – West Virginia ranked as one of the worst states to be a police officer, according to a report conducted by the financial website WalletHub on “2022's Best & Worst States to Be a Police Officer.”
West Virginia ranked fourth to last and scored a 29.24 out of a possible 100. The study ranked each of the 50 states and the District of Columbia. The only three states to perform worse than West Virginia were Arkansas, Hawaii and Alaska.
The state’s worst category was opportunity and competition, which looked into the number of officers, wages and income growth, among other factors. In this area, West Virginia was the fifth worst state. It also performed poorly in the law enforcement training requirements category, being the seventh worst state.
In the third category, which measured job hazards and protections, West Virginia performed better, but was still well below average at 35. One issue that helped lower its score was having the third worst per-capita police protection spending in the country.
"West Virginia is the fourth worst state to be a police officer,” Jill Gonzalez, an analyst for WalletHub, told The Center Square.
”It currently has a small number of law enforcement officers per capita, which will remain low according to the projections for 2028,” Gonzalez said. “The state also has a low average starting salary for police officers, only about [$30,000] and not a lot of income growth. Plus, there are no laws on the use of lethal force by law enforcement officers, which leads to a large number of persons killed by police per capita. Other factors that contributed to West Virginia's ranking were the large number of pursuit-related fatalities and the low state and local police protection expenses per capita."
Lawmakers passed legislation to give state troopers a $10,000 pay raise earlier this year, but the report primarily looked into 2021 numbers, before the pay raise was approved.
The best performing states were Connecticut, California, Illinois, the District of Columbia and Maryland.