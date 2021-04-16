(The Center Square) – West Virginia ranked as the fourth least safe states for the COVID-19 virus, according to a report from the financial website WalletHub.
“[The state] registered one of the highest death rates in the country during the week of April 8,” WalletHub analyst Jill Gonzalez told The Center Square. “At the same time, the state has a low vaccination rate, about 40%, and a high hospitalization rate."
West Virginia scored 40.92 out of a possible 100, landing the state in 48th place when compared to every other state and the District of Columbia. Death rates were the most highly weighted category followed by the vaccination rate. It also considered positive testing rate, hospitalization rate and estimated transmission rate.
The state has one of the oldest populations in the country, which is the group most likely to die from or be hospitalized from contracting COVID-19.
West Virginia did not score in the bottom five of any of the categories.
New Hampshire, Hawaii, Alaska, Kansas and Vermont were ranked the safest states. The only three states to perform worse than West Virginia were Georgia, Michigan and New Jersey.
Democratic states performed slightly better than Republican states, but not by a lot. Democratic states ranked on average 24.46 and Republican states ranked on average 27.6.