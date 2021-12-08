(The Center Square) – West Virginia Workforce, which handles unemployment insurance, sent out nearly $83 million in fraudulent unemployment claims in 2020, according to a report published by the Legislature’s Performance Evaluation and Research Division.
A large majority of the fraudulent unemployment money was paid through federal pandemic unemployment programs, while a minority came from state funds. The state paid out more than $58.88 million through the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program and slightly more than $23 million in the federally funded Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program through 12,441 fraudulent claims.
There were 10,533 fraudulent claims for the state’s regular unemployment program and it paid out nearly $800 million in state funds.
Before the COVID-19 pandemic, unemployment claims were not exceptionally high and fraud was rare, according to Chris Carney, a senior research analyst for the Performance Evaluation and Research Division. The data shows a significant spike in initial unemployment claims in March 2020 when the pandemic was beginning, restrictions were put in place, Gov. Jim Justice declared a state of emergency and people were losing their jobs. It shows another spike in April before initial claims began to decrease.
Carney noted Workforce West Virginia was not prepared to implement the federal unemployment programs or to handle a surge in unemployment claims. He said the system was not modernized, which increased the problems with implementing the federal programs and forced the agency to detect fraud manually. A lot of the money came from federal programs in which a person could self-certify employment, but Workforce West Virginia did not cross match with other state agencies to verify the claims. Many of the fraudulent claims included correct names, social security numbers and birthdates. He also noted that the agency did not have enough staff available to properly manage the surge and new programs.
Since the pandemic, Workforce West Virginia implemented a fraud unit, a cross match unit and an investigation unit to position itself better to prevent fraud.
“These procedures should hinder future fraudulent unemployment payments,” Carney said.
According to the report, an uptick in fraudulent claims was widespread throughout the country. Carney said the guidance from the Department of Labor was untimely and unclear and federal officials authorized Workforce West Virginia to get payments out quickly.
Some lawmakers discussed the possibility of needing more oversight for the agency and possibly needing more funding to improve technology.