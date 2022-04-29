(The Center Square) – An investigation into the living conditions for inmates at the West Virginia South Regional Jail found that there is no evidence of inhumane treatment, despite some allegations to the contrary.
After several allegations of inhumane treatment were published in WVVA stories, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice directed the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security to conduct an investigation into the living conditions. During the investigation, the DHS interviewed more than 50 people, including two former jail employees that made some of the allegations. During the investigation, the DHS did not find evidence that any of the allegations were true.
WVVA published articles in which the girlfriend of one inmate claimed her boyfriend was denied water for so long that he had to drink out of a toilet. Two former guards told the media outlet that inmates sometimes go days without water and one anonymous guard that WVVA said works at the facility claimed that quarantined inmates go up to 72 hours without water. The outlet also published accusations that inmates were not given proper access to toilet paper and have been forced to sleep on hard floors without a mattress.
“These were incredibly serious allegations, so I instructed our people at DHS to get to the bottom of it as quickly as possible,” Justice said in a statement. “Our investigators talked with a bunch of people and pulled a bunch of records and, at the end of the day, they determined that the allegations were simply not true.”
According to the results of the investigation, inmates have access to water at all times in their cells and access to an industrial water fountain in each POD. The report found that each inmate is given a tumbler for water consumption. Every quarantine inmate received drinks with breakfast, lunch and dinner meals and the jail has no records of inmates filing grievances in which they claim they have been deprived of water and there have been no cases of dehydration, according to the report.
The investigation also found that the jail provides an ample amount of toilet paper and that the jail purchases new mattresses for inmates on a regular basis. The jail has a wellness check program in which correctional officers converse with inmates to assess their mental state and ensure personal needs are met.
“Unfortunately, our interviews and review of phone calls and other records indicate that these allegations appear to be a misguided attempt by some inmates and their family and friends to use the news media to spread false and misleading information as a means of getting released,” DHS Secretary Jeff Sandy, who led the investigation, said in a statement.
“Inmates yelled at family and friends for not telling the story the way the inmate wanted the media to hear it,” Sandy said. “After hearing what a family member told the media, one inmate said, ‘Now I will never get out of here.’ As for the two former SRJ employees who advanced the allegations in media reports, one admitted that they never personally witnessed any inmates being denied adequate access to water and noted that substantial portions of their media interview were left out of the final story. The other former employee left the jail under well-documented employment issues and was so bitter that they refused to admit that inmates got beverages everyday with their breakfast, lunch, and dinner.”
The Southern Regional Jail is located in Beaver.