(The Center Square) – West Virginia legislation signed by Gov. Jim Justice will allow physician assistants to practice more freely in collaborations with physicians.
Senate Bill 714 will allow the assistants to provide care that is in line with their education, training and experience. It includes a provision to require the physicians be fairly reimbursed by insurers and other health plans.
The legislation is designed to improve access to healthcare in the state.
“I salute all of those that are making this possible for the healthcare and goodness for our people,” Justice said in a statement. “At the end of the day, our people deserve the best care, and this will incentivize our graduates and PAs who are here to stay here.”
Jessica Dobrinsky, a policy development associate at the free-market Cardinal Institute told The Center Square this bill removes burdensome regulations on the industry.
“SB714’s passage has expanded the latitude of a Physician Assistant’s ability to practice in West Virginia, extending worker freedom and reducing burdensome regulations,” Dobrinsky said. “Currently, only [0.7%] of PAs are working in West Virginia. With the expansion of care providing services, West Virginia will be better positioned to improve our rural healthcare system.”
Justice also signed House Bill 2263, which requires insurance companies to pass down savings to patients when they negotiate drug discounts and rebates through rebates from drug manufacturers. The legislation is designed to reduce prescription costs for patients.
“With this bill, West Virginia will lead the country in lowering prescription drug prices for many of our residents,” Justice said in a statement. “I am honored to do my part and sign this bill so that we can help thousands of West Virginians afford their prescription drugs.”
West Virginia is the only state to establish this type of law regarding drug discounts and rebates.