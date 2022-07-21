Democratic U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin did Americans a service by opposing his party's Build Back Better Act last year. His opposition sank the massive spending bill, which would have raised taxes to pay for a slew of bad policies.
Unfortunately, Manchin is now embracing a new version of the same bill – which would have similarly disastrous consequences. With the Senate still split 50-50, Manchin's "yes" could push the proposed law through this time.
That would have devastating results for West Virginians, in particular for seniors and other vulnerable citizens.
Manchin says one of his chief goals is to lower the cost of prescription drugs for patients – a fine ambition. Too many families struggle to afford medication, and with rising inflation, household budgets are even tighter. Gas prices are hovering around $4.60 a gallon in many West Virginia counties. Groceries and rent are through the roof.
Lower drug costs would be welcome, but Manchin's plan is poised to backfire. In particular, he's endorsing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's approach: government price controls. Democrats insist this is "negotiation," when in actuality it's the same price control ideas that led to out-of-control inflation and shortages in the 1970s.
Price controls would have a negative impact on West Virginia's Medicare providers and the patients they serve, since the bill would lower reimbursement rates to providers who accept Medicare. Facing this loss of income, some doctors and clinics would stop seeing Medicare patients, while others would go out of business entirely.
The impact would be huge in West Virginia, where nearly half a million residents – about 25% of the population – rely on Medicare. That's a higher percentage than the national average of about 18%, because of the Mountain State's relatively high populations of elderly and disabled folks. In rural and mountainous areas, getting to the doctor could become virtually impossible.
Since Medicare is a federal program, forcing down drug prices via legislation would indeed net the government some cash – about $287 billion, according to the Congressional Budget Office. But the most galling thing about the once-dead, now-reanimated spending plan is what it proposes to do with these savings: doling out health insurance subsidies to Americans who don't need them.
President Joe Biden's first COVID-19 relief bill – the American Rescue Plan – dramatically expanded eligibility for health insurance subsidies available through the Affordable Care Act, better known as "Obamacare."
Under the wider net, families making a whopping 400% of the federal poverty level – more than $100,000 for a family of four – qualify for taxpayer-funded premium subsidies. Now, Democrats want to make what was supposed to be a COVID-era allowance into just another entitlement. The two-year extension that Democrats are floating would cost tens of billions of dollars. And of course, they hope to ultimately make these subsidies to affluent families permanent – at a cost of over $200 billion over the next decade.
Build Back Better's supporters claim that "savings" generated from drug price ceilings will cancel out the cost of the permanently beefed-up subsidies. But most of those savings won't materialize until years down the road. The Obamacare "extenders," on the other hand, will necessitate tens of billions in new federal spending over just the next few years – the last thing our inflation-stricken economy needs right now.
Manchin is betraying West Virginians by embracing this zombie version of Build Back Better. The bill would transfer wealth from struggling Americans to the objectively well-to-do, all while reducing seniors' access to medical care and feeding the inflation fire.
If Manchin really wants to help people struggling to afford their medicines, other strategies would be far more effective. For example, in most of the country, drug-industry middlemen – insurance companies and pharmacy benefit managers – are permitted to pocket discounts from drug makers without passing any savings on to consumers. A federal law requiring that patients benefit from such discounts could reduce Americans' out-of-pocket healthcare spending by billions of dollars. The West Virginia state legislature already passed a bill doing just that – yet no version of Build Back Better, including the one currently up for debate, has any of these provisions.
Sen. Manchin says he wants to solve a real problem: high prices at the pharmacy counter. But by getting back on board with Build Back Better, he's signing up for the Pelosi and Biden approach to addressing high drug prices, not the plan West Virginians deserve.