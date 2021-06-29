(The Center Square) – The West Virginia Legislature passed new alcohol rules, which some groups are saying will be beneficial to businesses and consumers, which has been signed by Gov. Jim Justice.
Legislation, which passed in the state’s short special session last week, will allow liquor sales to begin at 6 a.m. daily, with the exception of Christmas Day and Easter Sunday. There will be no liquor sales on Easter or Christmas.
“West Virginia’s new laws are more in the direction of being friendly to consumers and less restrictive,” Steve Roberts, the president of the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce, told The Center Square. “All parties seem to welcome more freedom and less restriction.”
Jessica Dobrinsky, a policy development associate at the free-market Cardinal Institute for West Virginia Policy, told The Center Square that changes to alcohol laws this year have helped create innovation. Laws passed earlier this year allowed beer and wine sales to also begin at 6 a.m.
“This will help provide more flexibility for the service industry after a year and a half long struggle,” Dobrinsky said. “Now, they are not burdened with state mandated rules and can operate how they see fit.”
The legislation changes the current law, which prohibits liquor sales until 8 a.m. on Monday through Saturday and until 1 p.m. on Sunday. It goes into effect on Sept. 22.